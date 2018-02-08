× Eagles fans spreading ashes of loved ones at parade

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Inquirer reports some Eagles fans are bringing the ashes of their deceased loved ones with them to the Eagle Super Bowl Parade today.

One fan went so far as to scatter his grandfather’s remains along the route.

doesn't get realer than scattering your grandfather's ashes at the Eagles Super Bowl parade. said they flew up from Tampa. pic.twitter.com/HPygzJahmD — maurice (@tallmaurice) February 8, 2018

He wasn’t alone.

Just got these photos from Andrew Immordino. He's inside U.S. Bank Stadium with his brother's ashes and ready to root for his hometown team. https://t.co/PnyMiC6z72 pic.twitter.com/qpCsuZozxY — Helen Ubiñas (@NotesFromHeL) February 4, 2018

My uncle, who was also a father figure in my life, passed away a year and a half ago. Yesterday was his birthday and he was the biggest @Eagles fan. His brother is taking a small vial of his ashes to the #EaglesParade to be spread out as they follow along. I love and miss you. — VinnyChev (@VinnyChev) February 8, 2018

