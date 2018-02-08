Closings & Delays

Eagles fans spreading ashes of loved ones at parade

Posted 1:04 PM, February 8, 2018, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Inquirer reports some Eagles fans are bringing the ashes of their deceased loved ones with them to the Eagle Super Bowl Parade today.

One fan went so far as to scatter his grandfather’s remains along the route.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He wasn’t alone.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Related stories