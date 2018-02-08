× Fatal crash shuts down part of I-81 in Franklin County

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — State Police in Chambersburg are investigating a fatal crash that shut down part of I-81 in Franklin County this morning.

According to PSP, they are investigating a crash between a commercial vehicle and a sedan that killed one man.

The crash happened around 5:48 a.m. near mile marker 16 on I-81 Northbound.

I-81 Northbound has been shut down at exit 14 since about 6 a.m.

PennDOT says the northbound lanes could re-open at 9 a.m. at the earliest.