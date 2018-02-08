Fatal crash shuts down part of I-81 in Franklin County
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — State Police in Chambersburg are investigating a fatal crash that shut down part of I-81 in Franklin County this morning.
According to PSP, they are investigating a crash between a commercial vehicle and a sedan that killed one man.
The crash happened around 5:48 a.m. near mile marker 16 on I-81 Northbound.
I-81 Northbound has been shut down at exit 14 since about 6 a.m.
PennDOT says the northbound lanes could re-open at 9 a.m. at the earliest.