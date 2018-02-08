FOX43 Capitol Beat: Lieutenant Gov. Candidate John Fetterman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Fetterman, the fourth-term Democrat mayor of Braddock outside Pittsburgh who most recently announced his candidacy for Lieutenant Governor, stopped by the FOX43 studios to join Morning News anchor on the FOX43 Capitol Beat.

Fetterman, a 1987 graduate of Central York High School, has made national news since becoming Braddock's mayor in 2005, decreasing crime in the former steel town and revitalizing the city. Fetterman also doesn't look the part of your typical politician; despite standing 6'8" tall with a bald head and gruff goatee, and typically preferring the casual wear of a black button-down and jeans instead of suits, he is Harvard educated.

In Pennsylvania, the Lieutenant Governor position is elected separately of Governor and not on the governor's ticket. Fetterman has said his number one goal in running for Lieutenant Governor is to maintain Governor Tom Wolf's progressive policies. He also says he wants to reform the LG's office, which typically does not receive much attention, into a position of action.

Watch his unedited interview with Matt Maisel here on FOX43.com.