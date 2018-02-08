× Kohler gas engines recalled for fire hazard

About 24,000 Kohler gasoline engines are being recalled for faulty fuel caps which can allow over-pressurization in the fuel tank, posing a risk of a fuel leak and fire hazard.

This recall involves Kohler gasoline engine models SH265, CH245, CH255, CH270, CH395, CH440, and ECH440. The engines are used in a variety of outdoor power equipment including log splitters, generators, wood chippers, stump grinders, pressure washers, water pumps and snowbrushes and were also sold separately. Model numbers, spec numbers, serial numbers, and build dates are printed on a silver label attached to the lower-right side of the engine.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using products with the recalled engines and contact Kohler to schedule a free repair. Kohler is contacting all known purchasers directly.



No injuries have been reported yet due to this issue.

The engines are sold at authorized Kohler and original equipment manufacturers, distributors and dealers and online at http://www.HomeDepot.com and other websites in December 2017 for between $625 and $4,950 with the product and for between $260 and $690 sold separately.

They are manufactured in China.