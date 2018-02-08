Lancaster Co. man accused of killing cat surrenders to police

EAST EARL TWP., Lancaster County — UPDATE: Jeffrey Chapman Jr. turned himself in Thursday, according to East Earl Township Police.

Chapman was arraigned and released on $10,000 unsecured bail, police say.

Previously: East Earl Township police are searching for a man who they say shot and killed a cat in January.

Jeffrey Chapman Jr., of East Earl Township is wanted for aggravated animal cruelty. The 28-year-old Chapman is alleged to have shot and killed a cat with a rifle in January. Police also say he disposed of the cats body in the trash.

According to the complaint and affidavit, a witness told police that on January 21, she heard a loud bang from her house and went outside to see Chapman pick up a white cat that “appeared to be dead” and place it in a trash bag.