× Lancaster county man wanted for aggravated animal cruelty

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — East Earl Township police are searching for a man who they say shot and killed a cat in January.

Jeffery Chapman Jr., of East Earl Township is wanted for aggravated animal cruelty. He is alleged to have shot and killed a cat with a rifle in January. Police also say he disposed of the cats body in the trash.

According to the complaint and affidavit, a witness told police that on January 21, she heard a loud bang from her house and went outside to see Chapman pick up a white cat that “appeared to be dead” and place it in a trash bag.

Anyone with information on Chapman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5302.