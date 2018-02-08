Man currently incarcerated in NJ linked to two robberies in Lancaster Co.

Lancaster County — A 28-year-old man currently incarcerated in New Jersey on robbery charges has been linked to two additional incidents in Lancaster County.

Kyle Seidel, of Berks County, is charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking and retail theft after two separate robberies on January 26 and 27. East Cocalico Township Police say Seidel was arrested on the 29th of that month following a robbery in Springfield Township, New Jersey.

Seidel allegedly entered the A-Plus Store, located in the 1400 block of North Reading Road in East Cocalico Township, on January 26 around 3:54 a.m. According to police, he attempted to purchase $86.45 worth of merchandise with a counterfeit $100 bill. When his sale was declined, Seidel grabbed the items and fled the store.

The next day, at 12:55 a.m., Seidel entered Turkey Hill, located at 300 Main Street in Denver Borough. Police say Seidel told the clerk that he had a handgun in his pocket and demanded money and merchandise. No gun was displayed but he stole $140 in cash and $67.12 in cigarettes.

In both incidents, he was seen leaving the parking lot in a white pickup truck.

Police add that Seidel was identified by witnesses, social media posts and surveillance videos.