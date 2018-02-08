Man who sexually assaulted girl for 17 years will serve 6-17 years in prison

ADAMS COUNTY — An Arendtsville man who sexually assaulted a girl for 17 years was sentenced Monday in Adams County.

Tony Hughes, 51, will serve between six to 17 years in prison on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and statutory sexual assault, online court documents state. He faces five to 15 years for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and one to two years for statutory sexual assault.

In exchange for Hughes’ guilty plea, the remaining charges of rape, sexual assault, corruption of minors, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and simple assault were withdrawn.

Pennsylvania State Police say Hughes began assaulting the girl when she was 11 years old.