Plenty of sunshine before rain chances this weekend

COLD SUNSHINE THURSDAY: Temperatures are cold with breezy winds today. Highs struggle to reach that 30-degree mark, but with northwest winds at 10-15MPH it’ll feel like the upper teens and low-20s all day. Partly cloudy skies give us more sunshine than we had yesterday after a morning low near 20.

INCREASING CLOUDS FRIDAY: Clouds will be on the increase into Friday with a light snow chance north of the PA-Turnpike. A few flakes could fall to the south, but little-to-no accumulation is expected for the area. Highs warm into the mid-30s as winds calm a bit. Skies will be cloudy.

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES: Our next rain-maker moves in late Saturday into Sunday. We’ll be well-above freezing with highs in the 40s, so mixing is not our concern with the current forecast. Plain rain falls throughout the night into Friday with overcast conditions. A little bit of sunshine will sneak through later in the day.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long