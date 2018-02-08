Police seek man who allegedly robbed juvenile at gunpoint, pulled firearm on victim’s mother

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a juvenile at gunpoint and then pulled the firearm on the boy’s mother.

According to police, the juvenile encountered the suspect in the area of Reilly Street on Monday evening. The male pulled a gun, pointed it at the victim’s head and went through his pockets — stealing the boy’s iPhone 6 and $30 cash.

The juvenile’s mother then confronted the man on Reilly Street, just east of North Cameron Street. During the encounter, the suspect, again, pulled out the gun and pointed it at the mother, police say. The suspect fled after a store clerk in the area called police.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 20 years of age, with a skinny build. He was wearing blue jeans, a white jacket, a white snapback hat and white sneakers. The black handgun was inside a purple bag.

The suspect was also with an unknown female who was described as a short black female wearing all black.