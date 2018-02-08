× Steelers hire former Penn State defensive coordinator to coach DBs

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Thursday the hiring of former Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Bradley to coach the defensive backs.

Bradley replaces Carnell Lake, who stepped down to spend more time with his family.

Most recently, Bradley spent the past three seasons with UCLA as the program’s defensive coordinator.

But his story begins at Penn State. After finishing a four-year playing career as a defensive back for the Nittany Lions, Bradley joined the program, in 1979, as a graduate assistant. The Johnstown native earned a full-time spot in 1980 and worked his way up the coaching tree — serving as Penn State’s defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2011. During the 2011 season, he was named the interim head coach.

Under Bradley’s leadership, the defense held 53 of its 88 opponents to 17 points or fewer, according to Pittsburgh’s release. From 2004 to 2009, the defense garnered six consecutive top-15 finishes in total and scoring defense.