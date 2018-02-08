× Vikings to hire Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo as offensive coordinator, reports say

MINNESOTA — UPDATE: Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo is expected to be the Vikings’ next offensive coordinator, according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.

DeFilippo’s first interview with the organization was today.

Source says Vikings are hiring John DeFilippo to be their new OC. — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) February 9, 2018

Previously: With former Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur now running the New York Giants, the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly going to interview Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo today for their offensive coordinator opening, according to reports.

A sure sign of a great season is the demand for a team’s coaches.

According to his bio on the Eagle website DeFilippo joined the Eagles as the team’s quarterbacks coach during the 2016 off-season after spending the previous season as the offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns.

DeFilippo starred at Radnor (PA.) High School. His father, Gene, served as the athletic director at Villanova from 1993-97.

Under his direction with the Browns, QB Josh McCown finished with a 93.3 quarterback rating, the fifth-highest mark in franchise history, while TE Gary Barnidge emerged as a threat in the passing game, setting career highs in receptions (79 – third among NFL tight ends), receiving yards (1,043 – fourth among NFL tight ends) and receiving touchdowns (nine – fourth among NFL tight ends). Before 2015, Barnidge had recorded only 44 catches for 603 yards and three touchdowns in 91 career games.

Prior to joining the Browns, DeFilippo served as the quarterbacks coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2012-14. In his final season in Oakland, DeFilippo helped develop second-round pick Derek Carr, who led all 2014 rookies in completions (348), passing yards (3,270) and passing touchdowns (21). Carr’s 348 completions are the second most by a rookie in NFL history, trailing only Sam Bradford’s 354 completions in 2010, and his 12 interceptions were the fewest by a rookie signal caller with at least 450 passing attempts in NFL history.

Born in Youngstown, OH, DeFilippo was a quarterback at James Madison, where he helped lead the Dukes to a conference championship as a senior in 1999. While in college, he also served as a summer coaching intern with the Carolina Panthers (1997) and Indianapolis Colts (1998).