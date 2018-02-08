York City Police seek missing 13-year-old girl

YORK — York City Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who ran away from a friend’s house Thursday morning.

Mairhga Lynn Fischer was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Police say Fischer did not go to school and a search for her immediately commenced.

Fischer’s mother, Jessica Durham, told police that she had run away twice before.

Fischer is 5’8″ tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Fischer’s whereabouts is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text “tips” to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. or call 911.

Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.

Instructions for using the text tip line: