Adaptive ski day at Roundtop Mountain Resort

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Opportunities for unique experiences Friday on the slopes at Roundtop Mountain Resort in York County.

People recovering from traumatic injuries were matched with adaptive equipment, allowing them to ski and snowboard. Among those athletes, were two men from central Pennsylvania who are recovering from spinal cord injuries, as well as a local man who is recovering from a stroke.

"It's really cool to see everybody else here," said 15-year-old Lily Jordan, "because I don't see this many other people like me in one spot very often."

Jordan lost her leg to cancer. She said the opportunity to try adaptive skiing was exciting. "I really enjoy doing things like this. I'm sort of a thrill-seeker."

Several medical facilities and organizations from central Pennsylvania helped to organize the event.