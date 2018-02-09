Appalachian Brewing Co. to open in Shippensburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Appalachian Brewing Company is coming to Shippensburg.

The company announced Friday that the new Micropub & Grill will open mid-February at 15 West King Street.

“We hope our Shippensburg customers and friends find this to be a convenient location to enjoy great craft beer, craft soda and award-winning menu items. ABC is committed to providing the same fresh food and beverage offerings in our new Shippensburg location,” Director of Operations Artie Tafoya said. “This is our newest location in Pennsylvania and we are very excited to become a part of the Shippensburg community!”

Appalachian Brewing Company has brewpubs in Harrisburg, Mechanicsburg, Gettysburg, Collegeville and Lititz.