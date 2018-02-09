× ATF, National Shooting Sports Federation offer reward for info on Monday’s theft at Trop Gun Shop

PHILADELPHIA – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Federation are joining up to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of the suspects responsible for stealing 17 guns from a Lancaster County gun store Monday morning, according to an announcement released Friday.

The ATF is offering a $2,500 reward, which the NSFF pledged to match as part of a national cooperative initiative between the two entities in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed retailers.

The ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms, while the NSSF is the trade association for the firearms industry.

Monday’s burglary at Trop Gun Shop in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, occurred at approximately 3:20 a.m. The suspects stole 17 handguns, three of which were recovered Tuesday in York County.

“ATF is soliciting the public’s help to come forward with any information that will help investigators identify and arrest the gun thieves,” said Special Agent in Charge Donald Robinson in Friday’s annoucement. “Stolen guns are quickly peddled through underground sales, or traded for drugs, and ultimately end up at crime scenes, to include being used in acts of violence.”