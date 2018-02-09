× Boys’ final four set in York-Adams basketball playoffs

YORK COUNTY – The postseason basketball party is underway in the York-Adams League. Boys quarterfinal games were held on Friday Night, two at Red Lion and two more at Spring Grove. Division I teams had a strong night on the hardwood, sweeping all three of their results to secure all but one spot in the YAIAA final four.

Northeastern is the Division 1 regular season champion. The Bobcats scored the first 13 points of the game against York Tech on their way to an easy 65-26 victory in the nightcap at Red Lion. They will face Kennard-Dale in the semifinals on Tuesday Night. The Rams broke open a close contest with York Catholic in the second half, running away for a 61-45 win in the opener at Red Lion.

Over at Spring Grove, Central York had little trouble with Littlestown and posted a 71-55 result. The Panthers were up double digits the majority of the game. The back end featured New Oxford and Division 2 champ Dover. The Colonials outlasted the Eagles to grab a 59-51 win and the final berth in the semifinals.

Central York and New Oxford tip off at 6pm on Tuesday Night at Red Lion. Northeastern and Kennard-Dale is the second game that night. The YAIAA Boys Championship is Thursday Night at York College.