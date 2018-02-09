× City of York will resume enforcing ordinance on clearing sidewalks of ice and snow today

YORK — York City’s Bureau of Permits, Planning and Zoning announced Friday that it will resume enforcement patrolling and issuing warnings to property owners who have not cleared their sidewalks of snow and ice.

Past offenders who are found to have not cleared their sidewalks could be fined, the bureau said.

Fines issued are as follows, according to the bureau:

1st Offense: $25

2nd Offense: $50

3rd Offense: $150

4th and Subsequent Offenses: $300

“Clear sidewalks are an important part of the safety of our residents,” the announcement said. “Sidewalks that are impassable due to snow and ice create unsafe conditions that could force people to walk in the street.”

York’s city ordinance reads in full: