City of York will resume enforcing ordinance on clearing sidewalks of ice and snow today
YORK — York City’s Bureau of Permits, Planning and Zoning announced Friday that it will resume enforcement patrolling and issuing warnings to property owners who have not cleared their sidewalks of snow and ice.
Past offenders who are found to have not cleared their sidewalks could be fined, the bureau said.
Fines issued are as follows, according to the bureau:
- 1st Offense: $25
- 2nd Offense: $50
- 3rd Offense: $150
- 4th and Subsequent Offenses: $300
“Clear sidewalks are an important part of the safety of our residents,” the announcement said. “Sidewalks that are impassable due to snow and ice create unsafe conditions that could force people to walk in the street.”
York’s city ordinance reads in full:
Duty to Clear Snow and Ice; Responsibility:
“The owner of every property fronting upon or alongside any street or highway in the City is hereby required to remove or cause to be removed from all sidewalks in front of or abutting such property, within twelve hours after snow has ceased to fall, a sufficient amount of snow and ice to leave a cleared pathway at least thirty-six inches in width for the entire length of that portion of the sidewalk in front of and abutting such property.”