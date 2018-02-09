× Contraband found following search of Dauphin County Prison

SWATARA TWP., Dauphin County — A small amount of contraband was found Friday following an extensive search of Dauphin County Prison.

More than 200 staff members from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Correctional Emergency Response Teams and Drug Interdiction Units searched the prison, which included offices and jail cells.

A shank, marijuana and other drugs were discovered during the search, according to the county’s Office of the Commissioners release. No contraband was found on the correctional staff.

The search was conducted at the request of Dauphin County officials and Warden Brian Clark to ensure the safety and security of the inmates, employees and visitors, the release states.

A more detailed report will be released next week.