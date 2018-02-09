× Lancaster man to serve up to 47 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2017 fatal shooting

LANCASTER — A 21-year-old Lancaster man will serve up to 47 years in prison for fatally shooting another man in 2017, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Jose G. Duque, 21, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm in the murder of 19-year-old Daniel E. Sanchez on Feb. 26, 2017 on the 100 block of Dauphin Street.

In exchange for his plea, Duque was sentenced to 23 1/2 to 47 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

Sanchez died two days after he was shot in the back of the head and buttocks. He was involved in a verbal dispute with Duque prior to the shooting, prosecutors said.

Duque fled and turned himself in about three weeks later.

Eyewitnesses identified him as the shooter, according to prior testimony.