Lykens man to serve 7 to 14 years in prison for raping child

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Lykens man was sentenced Wednesday to seven to 14 years in state prison for raping a child.

Toby Koppenhaver, 29, pleaded guilty to rape and numerous other assault and corruption charges last month, according to online court documents.

He must also register as a sex offender and serve 10 years probation.

Koppenhaver began sexually abusing the victim a day shy of her 10th birthday — the abuse continued for the next four to five years, charging documents state.

The girl told police in November 2016 that Koppenhaver “did a lot of bad things” and touched her in “very, very bad places.”

The victim added that Koppenhaver threatened to hurt members of her family if she would tell anyone what he was doing to her, charging documents add.

Koppenhaver also took pictures of the victim while she was not wearing any clothes.

The same day of the victim’s interview with law enforcement, Koppenhaver confessed to all of the allegations against him.