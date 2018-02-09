× Man accused of illegally entering Lititz home, terrorizing residents

LITITZ — A 40-year-old Lititz man is facing multiple charges after police say he entered a home without permission and terrorized its residents during an incident Tuesday on the 2000 block of Main Street.

Zachary David Acox is charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, terroristic threats, and two counts of criminal mischief, according to a criminal complaint filed by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Police say Acox entered the residence through a rear door, despite having been told several times he was not permitted there. A resident told him he was not permitted in the home and demanded that he leave, the criminal complaint says.

Acox allegedly pushed the resident with one hand and forcibly removed a cell phone from the resident’s hand. He then allegedly threw the phone to the ground, damaging it. The phone was valued at $300, police say.

Police say Acox went to the second floor of the building to try and contact a second victim, who had locked herself and her two children inside a bathroom out of fear for their safety. Acox allegedly attempted to force open the door, but was unsuccessful, police say.

Acox then allegedly returned to the first floor, took the victim’s purse, which contained $135, and left the residence. He left the scene in his vehicle, a blue Hyundai Sonata, striking one of the victims’ parked vehicle and causing minor damage.

Acox was apprehended at his home Wednesday. He was released on $50,000 bail, police say.