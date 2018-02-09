× Multi-agency search for contraband closes Dauphin County Prison

HARRISBURG — A multi-agency search of Dauphin County Prison is underway to ensure the safety and security of the facility, prison officials announced Friday morning.

As of 4 a.m., over 120 staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Correctional Emergency Response Teams and Drug Interdiction Units began conducting a thorough, top-to-bottom search of the prison, including offices and jail cells, to look for weapons, cell phones, drugs and other contraband.

The search is being done at the request of Dauphin County officials and Warden Brian Clark, the announcement said.

Although correctional officers routinely check prison cells and units as needed, this search is facility-wide. While the search is being conducted, Dauphin County Prison will be locked down and closed to the public until further notice. The public will be notified when normal operations and visitation resume.

If any contraband is found, Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo’s office will conduct an investigation. Initial findings are expected to be announced late Friday.