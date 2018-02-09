Closings & Delays

National Bagel Day with Dodge City Steakhouse and Thomas’ Nooks and Crannies Bagels

Posted 9:06 AM, February 9, 2018

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- February 9th is National Bagel Day! Fox43 celebrates the day by having Chef Doug Kirk from Dodge City Steakhouse whip up something delicious. He demonstrates how to create a spicy chorizo breakfast bagel with Thomas' Nooks and Crannies Bagels to help us enjoy this day.