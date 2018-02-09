PA Republican leaders submit congressional map; Gov. Tom Wolf responds

HARRISBURG — Republican leaders submitted a congressional map to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Friday night.

Gov. Wolf issued this statement:

“The court asked the General Assembly to submit a new map to the governor by February 9th.

“While the Court’s order did not appear to allow for two individuals to draw a map on behalf of the entire General Assembly, Governor Wolf will review Speaker Turzai and President Scarnati’s submission in consultation with the experts retained by the administration to determine his next course of action.

“The original map was fundamentally unfair in a multitude of ways and, from the court’s orders and majority opinion, it is clear the gerrymandering of the current map went beyond manipulating the shape of the districts.”