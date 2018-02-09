× Penn State bound senior breaks another league record at York-Adams swim meet

YORK COUNTY – Central York’s Alec Peckmann will swim for Penn State next season. Before he heads to Happy Valley, Peckmann is intent on breaking as many York-Adams league records as possible. On Friday Night at the league championships in his home pool at Central York, Peckmann set the new standard in the 500 freestyle. His time of 4:38.59 is a meet and league record.

Video of Peckmann's record-breaking performance can be seen here. We also have video of a pair of Dallastown swimmers winning gold medals. Logan Brockway captured the 100 backstroke while Riley Thomas touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke for the Wildcats.