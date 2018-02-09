Police seek missing 69-year-old woman

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Police are looking for a 69-year-old woman who went missing Friday.

Louise Banks was last seen at 3 a.m. in her apartment at the Executive House in Harrisburg. She was reported missing around 12 p.m.

Banks is approximately 5’4″ tall and 160 pounds. She has black hair with a gray patch in the front, wears glasses and has pierced ears. Due to a medical condition, her left leg is bigger than her right leg. She does not walk far.

Banks takes several medications, does not drive or own a car and may be suicidal, according to her daughter who notified police.

If you see Banks, please call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.