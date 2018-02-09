× President, part-owner of York Co. construction company pleads guilty to federal wire fraud charge

HARRISBURG — The president and part-owner of a construction and excavation company in York County has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of wire fraud, according to the plea agreement.

An investigation revealed that 44-year-old Wendi Detter, of York, embezzled more than $100,00 from YCP, Inc. between 2010 and 2016. U.S. Attorney David Freed said she used her position and access to the company’s financial accounts to write herself checks for personal use and financial gain.

Detter also made false entries in YCP, Inc.’s accounting software to conceal the fraud, U.S. Attorney Freed added.

Sentencing was not included in the plea agreement but the wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $250,00 fine and a term of supervised release.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.