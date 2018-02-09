Rain chances this weekend with warmer temperatures headed our way

INCREASING CLOUDS FRIDAY: Clouds will be on the increase into Friday with a light snow chance north of the PA-Turnpike. Little-to-no accumulation is expected for the area. Highs warm into the mid-30s as winds calm a bit. Skies will be cloudy.

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES: Our next rain-maker moves in late Saturday into Sunday. We’ll be well-above freezing with highs in the 40s, so mixing is not our concern with the current forecast. Plain rain falls throughout the night into Friday with overcast conditions. A little bit of sunshine will sneak through later in the day.

MORE NEXT WEEK: Temperatures stay above average much of next week. A weak disturbance moves through late Monday into Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures and a shower chance for much of Tuesday. An isolated shower is possible for Valentine’s Day as temperatures warm near 50 before more shower chances next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long