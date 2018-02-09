× Saquon Barkley signs deal with Nike

UNIVERSITY PARK — Saquon Barkley officially became the first member of the 2018 NFL Draft class to join Nike, the former Penn State running back announced Friday.

Barkely signed with the company on his birthday, and made the news official with a tweet.

Thank you so much for allowing me to pursue my dream of becoming a Nike Athlete! @usnikefootball @Nike @CoachTomShaw pic.twitter.com/UbWKrMD0AA — Saquon Barkley (@saquonb21) February 9, 2018

Barkley is currently training for the NFL Scouting Combine; he’s one of eight Penn State players to be invited this year. He is expected to be a top five pick in the draft, which will be held on April 26 in Dallas.