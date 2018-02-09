Saquon Barkley signs deal with Nike

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley dodges an Akron defender as he heads for the end zone at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. The host Nittany Lions won, 52-0, as Barkley rushed for 172 yards and two scores. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times/TNS via Getty Images)
UNIVERSITY PARK — Saquon Barkley officially became the first member of the 2018 NFL Draft class to join Nike, the former Penn State running back announced Friday.
Barkely signed with the company on his birthday, and made the news official with a tweet.
Barkley is currently training for the NFL Scouting Combine; he’s one of eight Penn State players to be invited this year. He is expected to be a top five pick in the draft, which will be held on April 26 in Dallas.
