Shots-fired incident reported at Pine and Walnut Streets in York

YORK — Police are investigating a shots-fired call in the area of Pine and Walnut Streets, near Queen Street in York, according to emergency dispatch.

A spokesperson for the School District of the City of York confirmed that Goode School, on Broad Street, is on a shelter in place alert while police investigate the incident, which was reported nearby. School officials say the incident happened in the area, but has nothing to do with the school at this time.

