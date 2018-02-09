YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Valentine's Day is on the horizon, and there are several ways you can celebrate the holiday. Barry Spengler from Royer's Flowers come to our studio to show us put together some lovely bouquets for our loved ones.
The Air Smells Sweet for Valentine’s Day with Royer’s Flowers
