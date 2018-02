× Today’s FOX43 Poll: What’s your favorite pizza topping?

Today is National Pizza Day!

(Or, as some of the bigger pizza fans in the FOX43 newsroom call it, “Friday.”)

According to Delish.com, the majority of Pennsylvanians who decide to celebrate with a slice of pizza today will top it off with extra cheese, pepperoni and mushrooms — the state’s three most popular toppings.

Are those your favorites? Or do you prefer something else?

Let us know in today’s FOX43 poll!

