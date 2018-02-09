× Tracking weekend showers

TRACKING RAIN: After a cloudy and dry start to our Saturday, showers pop up after 1 P.M. Then, after off and on showers for a few hours, the rain gets steadier in the evening. It stays all night, too, and we’ll even start Sunday rainy. But, we’ll have a break from the rain for most of Sunday afternoon. After a few more showers Sunday night and a cloudy, but dry Monday morning, the sun will return. Highs hang out in the mid to upper 40s through Monday.

COLDER WEATHER: Even though we start out Tuesday sunny, we get cloudy in the afternoon. This will help knock our high down to 42. We’ll see more sun on Wednesday, but there will still be a lot of clouds left in the sky. Despite this, highs go on the rise.

WARMER WEATHER: Look for a high of 50 on Wednesday! Then, how does 54 sound on Thursday? Thursday will be cloudy as a piece of energy crosses over us. While one or two spots see a quick shower on Thursday, most of us stay dry. Sunny skies return on Friday, but we loose the 50s. Look for highs in the upper 40s. The 50s do come back next weekend. Next Saturday is sunny, but next Sunday is rainy.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson