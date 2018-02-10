4AydenStrong hosts event to raise money for rare brain cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- The 4AydenStrong Foundation hosted a Valentines Day themed celebration to raise money for children with cancer in York County.

4AydenStrong held the event at the Wisehaven Event Center.

The goal was to raise money and awareness for DIPG, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a rare form of brain cancer found in children.

Bill Kohler, a man from York County, founded the organization after his son, Ayden Zeigler-Kohler, passed away from the cancer last year.

He says he knows how hard it is to support a child with cancer which is why he founded the organization.

He’s working to get legislation passed that would help fund research into DPIG.

“It takes a lot for us to keep helping other families so donations are a big thing for us, but also, if somebody doesn’t have the money to donate or anything, but they can get in there to start pounding their senator, whatever, to get these bills passed," said Bill Kohler.

Doctors say the median survival time following a DIPG diagnosis is 9 months.

According to 4AydenStrong, there is minimal funding for DIPG research which is why the organizations relies so heavily on donations.​