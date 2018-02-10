Ice sculptures glisten on the streets of downtown Carlisle

CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa.– Rain fell across part of our area on Saturday, but it didn’t dampen the turnout at Ice Art Fest in Carlisle.

The event started Friday and runs through Sunday. It features 70-different ice sculptures and a number of activities, including performances, a chili cook-off and carriage rides.

Hosted by the Downtown Carlisle Association, the annual event is a way for people to explore Carlisle and its businesses.

Don Underdonk, who attended the event said, “I think it’s pretty amazing, the sculptures in front of the businesses. I like how they catered to each.. of each sculpture to the business.”

Also there was Lee Rueger, who said, “Normally, I drive through here so this is a way for me to get to see shops a little bit closer, which is something I don’t normally do because I am driving.”

Events will continue through Sunday, including two free movies at the Carlisle Theatre and other events, such as cookies and cocoa and the Diamond Dig.