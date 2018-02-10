× One dead, one injured in Lancaster City shooting

LANCASTER, Pa — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Lancaster City on Saturday morning.

Lancaster Police say they were called to O’Halloran’s pub on High Street for a reported fight around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. Shortly after, police were alerted by dispatchers of a reported shots fired in the area.

Police found two men with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk in the 100 of Fairview Ave.

The first victim, a 29-year-old Lancaster man, had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and was unresponsive at the scene. He was rushed to the hospital were he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The second, a 20-year-old Lancaster man, had multiple gunshot wounds to his legs. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Investigators say that a disturbance at the bar resulted in several patrons leaving. The shooting occurred a short time later.

Detectives are working to identify all of the parties involved and anyone who may have witnesses the disturbance or the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717)735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.