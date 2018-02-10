× Sen. Scott Wagner and Jeff Bartos earn Republican Committee endorsement

HARRISBURG, PA – 2018 gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner and his running mate Jeff Bartos today received the Republican Party of Pennsylvania’s endorsement at its winter meeting at the Hershey Lodge.

Wagner and Bartos both issued the following statements after receiving the party’s backing:

“I’m honored that the Republican State Committee today made the courageous decision to support our campaign to change the status quo in Harrisburg,” said Scott Wagner. “These hardworking people will be key in spreading our message across the Commonwealth in the months to come and I’m glad to have them on my team. Together, we are going to unite this party, defeat Tom Wolf and turn control of Harrisburg back over to the people.”

Jeff Bartos added, “The State Committee’s choice to endorse the Wagner-Bartos ticket today is a critical first step in our mission to beat Tom Wolf and bring change to Harrisburg. I’m incredibly humbled to have the party’s support and am looking forward to spending the coming weeks and months continuing to bring people together. Scott and I know the important role those who cast their votes for us today will play in our campaign, and we pledge to work tirelessly for them so we can bring growth and prosperity back to Pennsylvania.”

