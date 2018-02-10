Three people injured after crash on Route 283

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Three people are injured, one seriously, after a crash on Route 283 in Dauphin County Saturday morning.

According to State police, a white Volkswagen driven by Sarah Conner, 26, of Hummelstown was travelling West at a high rate of speed on Route 283 around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Conner’s car hit the back of a tractor trailer, driven by Jay Bradley, 44, of Marietta.

A press release issued by State Police indicate that the crash was DUI related.

Cody Gravino, 24, of Hummelstown, was a passenger in Connor’s car, and suffered serious injures. Bradley and Conner suffered moderate injuries.