York-Adams girls shoot for semifinal spots in league basketball tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The York-Adams League girls basketball tournament kicked off Saturday, with four teams punching their ticket to the semifinals.

Susquehannock 56, Spring Grove 37. Jaden Walker pours in 25 points to lead the Warriors.

Delone Catholic 58, Dover 47. The Squires get 22 points from Brooke Lawyer.

Central York 47, York Catholic 36. Allison Wagner paces the Panthers with 16 points.

Dallastown 48, Kennard-Dale 40. The Wildcats are led by Aniya Matthews who scores 18 points.

The final four will square off on Wednesday. Central York will face Susquehannock at 6:00pm at Dover, while Dallastown and Delone Catholic take the court at 7:30pm at Dallastown.