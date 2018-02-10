York man dedicates his life to keeping neighborhood streets clean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- 58-year-old Ron Boyd volunteers 3 hours of his day, every day, cleaning his neighborhood on South Beaver and West Princess Streets in York.

"Just like you run your household, you want your street that you live on to look right," said Ron Boyd, York street sweeper.

"I start at 6:00 a.m. in the morning and then I won`t finish until 9:00 p.m. until I know the street is done and until I am satisfied," he added.

Rain or shine, for the past 3 and a half years, he picks up the trash others ignore.

"I find beer bottles, cans, sometimes needle syringes and a lot of cigarette butts," said Boyd.

He says he wants to set a good example for the younger generation.

"They got kids in those areas that come outside to go to school and you know who wants to go to school with all that mess out there," added Boyd.

Boyd says he spends close to $50 out of his own pocket every 4 months to replace the tools he uses, but he doesn't mind it one bit. He says Ollie's is where he likes to find replacement tools because of their cheap prices.

"It makes me feel good about myself," said Boyd. "Today people need something to feel good about themselves, most people turn to drugs to feel good about themselves, I use a broom, and shovel," he added.

And neighbors are taking notice.

"He's a great guy with a great heart and you wish more people were out there in that kind of heart felt for the city," said Holly Metzger-Brown.

"It`s like a great gift when you open it up and it`s a surprise that you have the simple thing in life and think wow you`re living on a clean block," added Brown.

Boyd says he's not stopping any time soon.

"I don`t see myself quitting, I'm in for the duration. Until God takes me off this planet, I'm going to keep on cleaning up South Beaver Street," said Boyd.