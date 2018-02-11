Annual Bowl-A-Thon raises money for vision impaired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GARDEN TWP., YORK COUNTY, Pa. --Today's rainy weather made it perfect for indoor activities in York County.

Folks gathered for the 28th Annual Bowl-A-Thon.

Suburban Bowlerama opened it's doors for the annual event, raising money for organizations like 'Forsight Vision' that support the visually impaired.

Bowlers collected pledges to enter the tournament.

The event was organized by the East Gate Lions Club which also makes a donation to the cause.

Organizers say helping the blind is a part of the Lions Club tradition that dates back decades.

“The Lions International which of course East Gate Lions is a member of, has a history of going way back, and was founded in an effort to help the blind. So it’s kind of a tradition. So we believe in that. We believe we should carry it forward so that's why we do it," said Tony Foster, President of East Gate Lions Club.

FOX43 Chief Meteorologist Mary Ellen Pann was there supporting the cause.

Organizers say the day’s event could raise around $2,000 for the blind.