FOUND: 5-year old abducted by grandmother in Dauphin County located by police

UPDATE:

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa.– Police say a girl, who was abducted from her Dauphin County home on Sunday afternoon has been located.

Swatara Township Police announced around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, that 5-year old Sophia Neyman was found and is in good health.

An investigation determined this to be a family issue and will require further action by the family members in civil court.

No other information is being released at this time.

———————————————————————————————————-

Previously reported:

Police in Dauphin County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 5-year old girl who was abducted from her home.

Officers with the Swatara Township Police department say Sophia Neyman was taken from her home by her grandmother. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday at a home on the 500-block of 65th Street.

Sophia’s grandmother may be taking her to Michigan on a Silver Suzuki Grand Vitara with a California license plate: 7DDL435. If you see this vehicle, call 911 immediately.

Police are working with Dauphin County investigators, Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI to recover Sophia safely. An Amber Alert is currently being requested.

More information will be released as it becomes available.