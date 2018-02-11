Lanc-Leb girls square off in basketball league quarterfinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The final four is set for the girls basketball Lanc-Leb League tournament.

Here are the quarterfinal results from Saturday:

Lebanon Catholic 61, Manheim Township 59. The Beavers hold off the Blue Streaks, as Alexis Hill leads all scorers with 27 points.

Lancaster Catholic 73, Donegal 47. Lauren Mills pours in 19 points to help the Crusaders stay undefeated. Lancaster Catholic is the only unbeaten team in District Three.

Elizabethtown 69, Solanco 55. Marena Lonardi finishes with a game-high 23 points for the Bears.

Lampeter-Strasburg 47, Northern Lebanon 38. The Pioneers are led by Laura Horner and Emma Gochnauer, who each score 20 points.

Semifinal action will tip off on Tuesday, with Lebanon Catholic taking on Lampeter-Strasburg and Lancaster Catholic facing Elizabethtown.