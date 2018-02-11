League records fall at Lanc-Leb girls swimming championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

READING, Pa. - The Warrior relay teams are rewriting the record books.

At the Lanc-Leb girls swimming championship at Wilson High School on Saturday, Warwick set two new league records.

First, the Warriors started the meet by winning the 200 medley relay with a record time of 1:46.61. Then in the final race of the day, the 400 free relay, Warwick's time of 3:34.25 broke another league mark.

The pair of relay wins propelled the Warriors to the league title, edging Manheim Township by five points.

Individually, the Blue Streaks had a pair of double winners. Paige Newman won the 200 free and the 500 free, while Amy Yunginger picked up wins in the 200 IM and the 100 fly.

For Donegal, the Park sisters each brought home gold, with Jenna winning the 50 free and Jordynn taking first in the 100 breast.