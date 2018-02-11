Organ donors, including Harrisburg Fire Lt. Dennis DeVoe, honored in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa.-- Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Derry Township sponsored a rose on the 'Donate Life America' float in this year's Rose Parade. The rose honored all of the hospital's organ and tissue donors from June 2016 through July 2017.

On Sunday, a ceremony was held to remember those organ donors. Families representing those donors received a replica of the rose and a personalized certificate.

Amy DeVoe, wife of the late Harrisburg Fire Lt. Dennis DeVoe was at the ceremony. Her husband was killed by a suspected drunk driver while responding to a fire last year. Mrs. DeVoe says she's glad her husband's legacy of helping people continues on.

"I was always proud of him when he was here with me, but he never looked at himself who saved lives, he just thought he went to work everyday and do his job just like everyone else. I knew better and now that he's continuing to save lives it's exactly what he wanted so the decision to donate was an easy one for me," DeVoe said.

She says she has received letters from the recipients of her husband's organs and hearing from them gives her a sense of peace.

About 100 family members were in attendance at Sunday's event.