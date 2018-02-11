× Robbery suspect arrested in Lebanon County

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — Police in Lebanon County arrested a robbery suspect on Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a robbery in progress just after 9 a.m. at the Dollar Tree in the 100 block of Northside Drive in Palmyra.

The suspect then stole a vehicle parked at the Jonestown, Bank & Trust.

Police took the suspect into custody, around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday without further incident. They are believed to be the only person involved.

Nobody at the store or bank was injured.