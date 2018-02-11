Showers end, cool start to the week

JUST A BIT COOLER: Showers end throughout the evening. A few isolated showers may try to pop up during the very early morning hours, but the chance is very low. Your Monday morning commute is mostly dry with lows near freezing. Decreasing clouds give a little afternoon sunshine as highs reach the low-40s. Temperatures drop into the upper teens and low-20s Tuesday morning and highs make it to the mid-30s with partly cloudy skies.

TEMPERATURES WARM: Winds switch to out of the southwest and bring in warmer air by Wednesday. Highs reach the mid-50s with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Those clouds keep temperatures mild into Thursday morning with a slight rain chance. We see a little sunshine, not much, but enough to boost temperatures near 60 for Thursday.

MORE RAIN CHANCES: Rain chances come both Thursday morning and late Thursday night into Friday morning. That second chance come with a cold front that will drop temperatures throughout the day on Friday, after starting near 50. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper-30s and low-40s as we stay cooler heading into next weekend.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long