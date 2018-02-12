Authorities: “Minor” disagreement led to fatal shooting Saturday morning in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, P.A. --- Alexander Cruz, 34, is in custody on homicide and attempted homicide charges, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm charges, after authorities say he shot and killed a man outside of O'Halloran's Pub early Saturday morning.

"It wasn't a shootout. This was a senseless act of violence," said Chief Jarrad Berkihiser with the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Around 1:15 Saturday morning, Lancaster police responded to a fight-turned-shooting outside of O'Halloran's Pub in the 100 block of Fairview Avenue.

When they arrived, they found Marcus McCain, 29, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital.

His brother, Travis McCain, 20, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.

"He is expected to survive. He's in stable condition at the hospital," said Chief Berkihiser.

Authorities say surveillance video from O'Halloran's was key to helping them move quickly on identifying suspects.

"Within minutes of that information getting out, we started getting phone calls from the public," said Chief Berkihiser.

They identified Cruz as the alleged shooter in the incident.

Authorities say Cruz was found in a house on the first block of October Glory Trail in Ephrata Township early Sunday morning and was arrested without incident.

Authorities also say this all started over a disagreement inside the bar.

"The McCain brothers left the bar, along with some other subjects when they were told to leave, and were walking in a completely separate direction when the shooting occurred," said Chief Berkihiser.

Investigators say the two parties had no prior history other than they were in the same bar that night.

"What's going to come out as you see more is it's really truly senseless. A minor disagreement in bar turns into one dead, one critically wounded and another person is going to face very very serious consequences," said Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman.

Lancaster police say they have identified and spoken with the second man in the surveillance video with Cruz.

He has not been charged with anything, at this point.

Stedman said the investigation is still early but they'll look into the potential for the death penalty for Cruz.