Chambersburg man dies at York Hospital days after being struck by vehicle

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg man is dead after succumbing to his injuries suffered after being struck by a vehicle five days prior.

Glenn Doyle, 80, of Chambersburg, died on Saturday, February 10 at York Hospital.

Doyle’s wife, Daisy Doyle, 74, was last known to be in York Hospital but there is no word on her condition.

On February 5 around 8:30 a.m., police responded to the scene of a crash at Center Square and Hanover Street in New Oxford Borough.

Upon arrival, police found that a white Toyota RAV4 was sitting in the southbound lane of Hanover Street and two unconscious pedestrians, later identified as the Doyles, were lying face down on the roadway.

The life line Medevac was dispatched to the scene, and both patients were flown to York Trauma Center with severe injuries.

The driver of the vehicle told police that she entered the Square of New Oxford from eastbound lanes of Lincoln Way West and when she began to exit on Hanover Street, the sun was in her eyes, disabling her vision.

The driver said that she did not see the Doyles until she struck them with her vehicle and began breaking and sliding on ice after contact.

A witness to the incident said that the striking driver was not speeding and the sun blinded her as well.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.